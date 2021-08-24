Red Rake Gaming praises ‘extensive’ BlueOcean aggregation
Red Rake Gaming and BlueOcean Gaming have linked up in an agreement which will see the content provider’s entire portfolio of slots integrated into the latter’s GameHub. As part of the deal, Red Rake Gaming’s complete catalogue of titles – which consists of over 50 games including its Super Series and MillionWays to win slots – will become accessible with one single integration through its GameHub game aggregator.casinobeats.com
