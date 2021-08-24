Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Red Rake Gaming praises ‘extensive’ BlueOcean aggregation

By James Ross
casinobeats.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Rake Gaming and BlueOcean Gaming have linked up in an agreement which will see the content provider’s entire portfolio of slots integrated into the latter’s GameHub. As part of the deal, Red Rake Gaming’s complete catalogue of titles – which consists of over 50 games including its Super Series and MillionWays to win slots – will become accessible with one single integration through its GameHub game aggregator.

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggregation#Red Rake Gaming#Millionways#Gamehub#Md#Red Rake Gaming Malta#Blueocean Gaming#Fruits N Jars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Red Rake Gaming Headed for Argentina Expansion with Betfun Deal

Spain- and Malta-based online casino games developer Red Rake Gaming is set to enter Argentina’s regulated iGaming space thanks to a recent partnership with locally licensed operator Betfun. Betfun is the online gaming and betting brand of Argentinian gambling company Hipódromo de Palermo. The major operator has nearly three decades...
GamblingNEWSBTC

2Crazy brings professional poker player Jeff Gross onboard to create a comprehensive gaming experience

Gaming platforms have garnered massive attention due to the advent of NFTs. From what looked like a casual competition has transitioned to worldwide tournaments with top gamers joining the space. The evolution of this multi-million dollar industry has attracted the likes of celebrity stardom and eye-watering sums creating the best action in the NFT sphere. Diverse NFT platforms have bought in real use-cases in the quest to develop sophisticated gaming & e-sports experience.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Wazdan expands global presence with Twin Casino collaboration

Wazdan and Malta-based Twin Casino have reached an agreement which will see the igaming supplier expand its global presence. Under the terms of the deal, Wazdan’s entire suite of games – which consists of over 140 titles – will become accessible to customers on Twin Casino’s platform, including its Hold the Jackpot series and recent releases such as Fortune Reels and Midnight in Tokyo.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

FavBet deal bolsters Relax Gaming’s Romanian depth

Relax Gaming has secured a distribution agreement for the Romanian market with sports betting operator and online casino operator FavBet, which the former says will “improve our footprint so significantly in the country”. This will see content from hand-picked Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax partners become available to FavBet...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

BGaming expands brand exclusive content with table games inclusion

BGaming has widened its line-up of brand exclusive content by adding table games to its suite of igaming titles. Along with the expansion of content, N1 Casino has become the first to add its exclusive table games to its catalogue with a set of custom products including Blackjack, Baccarat and European Roulette.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Boom Entertainment, Compliable and Rank: on the move

With comings and goings commonplace across the industry, Monarch, Boom Entertainment, and Rank Group, all feature in our latest rundown of a number of recent manoeuvres. Boom Entertainment has appointed Joseph Masci as the company’s vice president of creative. As part of his new role, Masci will oversee the development...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Yggdrasil Debuts Online Casino Games Suite in Slovakia with Tipsport

Online casino games maker and publisher Yggdrasil has recently celebrated its entry into a new regulated market as part of an extended deal with its existing operator partner Tipsport. The supplier announced earlier this week that it has made its market debut in Slovakia with the launch of its content...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Lady Luck Games Acquires Fellow Developer to Bolster Revenue, Growth

Swedish online slots maker Lady Luck Games has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow iGaming content creator and provider Spigo ApS’s Denmark-facing operations. The Stockholm-based studio announced Wednesday morning that it has signed a letter of intent after agreeing a purchase price, which was not disclosed. Lady Luck Games...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Unity to acquire Parsec in its biggest acquisition to date

Parsec’s pitch has long been remote desktop access without compromise. Tuned for creatives, it works fine even if your rig has multiple high-resolution displays. It’ll stream your work-in-progress artwork without screwing up the colors, and it’ll play friendly with fancier input devices like pressure-sensitive drawing tablets. Parsec began its life...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Big Time Gaming launches enhanced Gold Megaways slot game

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming has launched Gold Megaways, taking the acclaimed Megaways mechanic and ramping it up to a million ways to win. Big Time has pushed the concept of its successful Megaways game engine to its limits with the new game, enabling 1,000,000 ways to win during the Free Spins with Extending Reels modes. In an original Megaways game, players could play on 117,649 possible pay lines.
Michigan Stategamingintelligence.com

RSI partners Evolution to offer Red Tiger games in Michigan

Rush Street Interactive has partnered with casino supplier Evolution to be among the first operators in Michigan to offer games from Red Tiger. Games from the Evolution-owned studio are now available to players in Michigan on BetRivers.com, including popular titles Bounty Raid, 777 Strike and Reel Keeper, as well as upcoming Red Tiger releases Cash Vault, Piggy Riches Megaways and Gonzo's Quest Megaways.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Grover Gaming acquires assets of Digital Dynamics

Grover Gaming has lauded the acquisition of the assets of Lake Zurich’s IL-based Digital Dynamics Software as a “crucial role” in the company’s future growth. The integration allows Grover Gaming to enhance its player experience and connect SAS-based electronic gaming systems and casino communications to its proprietary software. As part...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Nevada Gaming Control Board grants ZenSport gaming licence

ZenSports has strengthened its presence within North America as it receives its non-restricted gaming licence from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Lauding the “huge milestone”, the company noted it went through “the most rigorous set of investigations that exists” which places it in a “great position” to expand to and gain additional licences in other states throughout the US.
Gamblingu.today

Poker Superstar Jeff Gross Becomes 2Crazy NFT Platform Ambassador

2Crazy announced a partnership with poker superstar Jeff Gross - a professional poker player with more than $3 million in tournament earnings and $2 million online. In addition to a great poker-playing career, Jeff is a poker ambassador for partypoker. Jeff is actively streaming on Twitch with almost 100,000 followers and numerous followers on Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.
Deadwood, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Red hot July for Deadwood gaming

DEADWOOD — The temperatures weren’t the only thing sizzling in July in Deadwood. Gaming gains were again in the double digits, as statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Monday revealed a 10% gaming gain in July. Gamers visiting Deadwood last month dropped roughly $141 million in machines...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play and Skywind Group: on the spin – slots round-up

As a number of new gaming titles grace the CasinoBeats inbox, sit back and get to grips with a select few new slot games as we take a look at Yggdrasil’s roaring title, Pragmatic Play’s spicy reels, Skywind Group and Betsoft Gaming’s spooktacular titles, and Playson’s wild adventure. Raptor Doublemax...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

SOFTSWISS Launches VIP Support for Online Casino Game Aggregator

Online gambling software provider SOFTSWISS announced that it has recently further upgraded its Game Aggregator’s B2B Support services to now process VIP client requests. The company said that its aggregation platform’s newly improved support system is set to adhere to previously implemented principles of providing the “best, most transparent, top quality service to all clients.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy