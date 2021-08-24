Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

My Draft Strategy for 2021

fftoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy annual draft strategy article is, without question, my favorite article to write every year – and I write a lot of articles spanning five fantasy football websites. I like to think I’ve been on point in the six years I’ve written this piece. My favorite was back in 2018 when I wrote about Single RB as there were approximately six late-round running backs that finished as RB1s (or close to it), which was ideal for Single RB drafters. The best plan for that season was to draft one RB early and then load up on WRs. While I certainly wasn’t the first person to come up with the idea of anchoring your team around a singular running back, I didn’t read or hear about the strategy very much until this year.

fftoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Robust Rb#Fpts G#Kenyan#Rb Rb#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from top model

After serving a one-year apprenticeship under Drew Brees, Jameis Winston finally gets his number called again as a starting quarterback. The last time we saw Winston as a starter, he put up the NFL's first 30-30 season with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. What's forgotten about that year is that Winston also led the NFL in passing yards and finished fifth in the Fantasy football QB rankings. There's a belief that Saints head coach Sean Payton can curtail those turnovers, which makes the former Bucs quarterback one to target in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
NFLthelines.com

Top 10 NFL WRs

A list of the 10 best NFL WRs for the 2021 campaign is a tough one to create. Top to bottom, wide receiver is the deepest skill position in the NFL, with teams sometimes fielding multiple stars at once (Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Dallas). Of all of the talent, who emerges as the 10 best NFL wide receivers?
NFLfantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft 9.0

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Fantasy football can change on a dime. Just this past week, there have been season-ending injuries, as well as a trade, that have changed the landscape of the running back position. Later today, NFL teams will be required to make their final cuts and begin to shape their initial 53-man rosters. From there, released players will be free to sign with any team, changing the game that much more. With all of this in mind, how fantasy football managers are drafting toward the beginning of the season is also changing. See how the most recent news has impacted the latest mock draft results. Don’t be the one blindsided at your fantasy football draft because you haven’t been paying attention.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep Q&A: Tight ends whose ADP makes least sense, plus who we're drafting most

Hello, everyone. Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) here, and we're inching closer to the start of the 2021 NFL regular season and even closer to your Fantasy Football draft days. Our first full weekend of preseason football is in the books and we're now in the stretch run of Fantasy Football 2021 draft preparation. We want to get you caught up with everything here, so we'll be dedicating each of the following weeks to one position group with an offshoot of content specific to that position. This week will be the quarterbacks and tight ends.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

2021 Experts Fantasy Mock Draft: Strategy tips, advice for 12-team standard leagues

Fantasy football draft season is in full swing in 2021, and mock drafts help you get an idea of what strategy to enact come draft day. An underrated aspect of mock drafts is you get to make mistakes. It’s like a trial run or anything else you’d practice for. Screw-ups will happen (trusting rankings too much, reaching too far for a sleeper, etc.), but you can learn from them as you progress toward your real draft(s).
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep: Players Chris Towers keeps drafting, won't touch and early waiver-wire targets

I had my biggest draft of the season over the weekend and I'm happy to report, my team is perfect. Thanks to a series of shrewd, forward-looking trades last season, I enter the season with either Will Fuller or Noah Fant as the worst player on my bench. I'm bragging -- please clap -- but I'm also looking forward to the new and exciting ways I will find to continue my annual tradition of not winning this league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy