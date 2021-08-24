Women in Medicine: 5 Tips for Finding Your Voice
I moved to the United States a decade ago. As an international medical graduate (IMG) without social ties or community support, one can face a steep learning curve when arriving in the US. One of the first pieces of advice that I received from senior IMGs was to "keep my head down" and "avoid all conflicts." With the ongoing stress of visa paperwork and learning the nuances of a new culture and healthcare system, well-intended but ultimately harmful and isolating advice such as this emerges.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0