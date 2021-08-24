Hair stylists provide free haircuts for kids in Portland

A fresh haircut can go a long way, and that's why stylist Lanelle Rowe decided to organize an event where kids can get free haircuts if they have incarcerated parents, or if they've been in the foster care system.

The event goes from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Great Spirit Methodist Church in Northeast Portland.

Rowe said she's a mother herself, and was incarcerated for about ten years. She said she wanted to give back to the local community, and show kids that they are cared for.

"The children are our future," Rowe said. "We really want to support them. I could have not gotten through what I got through, without having a trade, or having support or getting educated."

Rowe said they're expecting about 60 kids, but there's still open space. There's going to be five stylists working including Rowe, who is employed at Perfect Look in Milwaukee. Super Cuts will also be involved in the event.

Rowe said most of the stylists were trained at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility and they're now licensed professionals. She said people who get out of jail need a lot of support, and it can be hard for parents to afford things like haircuts and school supplies.

"People do get out, people do change their lives, people are always moving forward and looking for better things," Rowe said.

Kids do need a parent or guardian with them to get a haircut. Rowe said even though the event is for kids, they will not turn anyone away.