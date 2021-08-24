Mercer County offers Veggie Basics- Harvesting Crops and End of Season Tasks on Saturday
Margaret Pickoff, Extension Educator, Penn State Extension, will discuss basic harvesting and handling skills, how to extend your growing season and what to do when your plants stop producing. She’ll cover end-of-season tasks like mulching, sowing cover crops, and putting the garden to bed. Registration is limited to the first 500 participants. Those who register will receive an email with access to the recorded presentation after it has occurred.www.hopewelltwp.org
