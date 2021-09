The shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) are up 3.5% to trade at $141.35 at last check. Though a reason for today's pop is not quite clear, it could be related to some broader market tailwinds in light of the first fully approved Covid-19 vaccine. The stock has had a volatile year so far, however, falling to its lowest level since March earlier this month, after running into overhead pressure at the $168 level in late July. Year-to-date, MTCH is off 6.7%, despite its 26.2% year-over-year lead.