The touching stories behind those memorial benches at the Minnesota State Fair

By Kevyn Burger
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the words that could describe the Minnesota State Fair, "reverent" wouldn't top the list. But it was with obvious reverence that members of the Elmajri family approached a red metal bench displayed on the fairgrounds. Personalized with the words "Rafa's Respite," the bench had been purchased by the family to honor their patriarch, Rafa Elmajri, who died of Lewy body disease in April 2020.

