The last story I was able to share with KBBI was in June in conversation with Dr. Marcus Horning and his research on sleeper sharks. After that, Prince William Sound started fishing daily and it wasn’t feasible to compose and do deck work at the same time. I had some ideas, at least one that I hope I’ll still be able to share from a man who worked in one of the Chenega canneries in several decades ago. The cannery piers are still visible there and I couldn’t help but wonder what it used to be like. But! That’s going to be an interview I have to do by phone and I’ll see if I can get it ready for next week. This week, to start back with KBBI community stories, I attended Homer Council on the Arts special one-day event of Tim Troll’s exhibit “Waters of Bristol Bay” that they had displayed in July.