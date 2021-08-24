Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Finance Committee Seeks Applicants for MPU Commission

manitowoc.org
 9 days ago

Finance Committee Seeks Applicants for the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission. Alderman Jim Brey, who is the Chairman of the Finance Committee for the City of Manitowoc Common Council announced today that the committee is seeking applicants for a five year term on the Manitowoc Public Utilities (MPU) Commission. The MPU Commission manages and operates the electric, water and communications utilities of the City of Manitowoc.

www.manitowoc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Finance Committee#Mpu Rrb Commission#The Mpu Commission#The Common Council#The City Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy