Finance Committee Seeks Applicants for MPU Commission
Finance Committee Seeks Applicants for the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission. Alderman Jim Brey, who is the Chairman of the Finance Committee for the City of Manitowoc Common Council announced today that the committee is seeking applicants for a five year term on the Manitowoc Public Utilities (MPU) Commission. The MPU Commission manages and operates the electric, water and communications utilities of the City of Manitowoc.www.manitowoc.org
