We are living in a world where inequality predominates, the top ten percent of income earners have only gotten richer, while the rest of us are scraping by. Houselessness has proliferated, and in many areas, people are sleeping in cars, RVs, in parkways, along the Santa Ana River, sometimes wherever there is a bank of trees. The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, as housing values in rental and ownership markets continue to soar, and cash-flush pension funds, investment firms, and Wall Street banks keep bidding up the prices. While the housing market in Coastal California is tight, and many studies point to a lack of housing supply, the problem is really a lack of affordable places to live.