Pittsburgh announces $10 million agreement with Crown Castle to unify city’s fiber network

Pittsburgh skyline from the Fineview neighborhood Pittsburgh skyline from the Fineview neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced it entered into an agreement with Houston, Texas-based communications infrastructure supplier Crown Castle to provide a unified fiber connectivity network across city facilities. The 10-year agreement, which will go before City Council for final approval on Aug. 24, totals $10,160,280 and comes as part of the larger NetPGH initiative which was announced in October 2020.

According to a city press release, Crown Castle will be tasked with connecting Pittsburgh’s 131 city facilities to a single network. That includes buildings such as emergency response and dispatch centers and also those that are recreational in purpose like healthy active living centers. Having all of these facilities hooked up to one high-speed network, of which half currently operate on disparate and institutional-based networks, will improve the overall delivery of the various services offered to residents from these buildings, the city said.

“The City’s agreement with Crown Castle will create a more resilient municipal government, enhance our ability to serve the public, and promote digital equity,” Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto said in the release.

