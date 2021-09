The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. SACRAMENTO, CA—Today, the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission (Commission) launched a CRC database on the WeDrawTheLinesCA.org website that includes all public input related to Communities of Interest (COI) with maps that has been received through online COI tool submissions (DrawMyCACommunity.org), via email and snail mail. The database is easily accessible on the CRC website and can be found under the ‘data’ tab.