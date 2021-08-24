Bills WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis sidelined five days due to COVID-19 protocols

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has used his celebrity to preach against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, now has to miss five days of practice after coming into contact with a member of the training staff who tested positive for the virus. Fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis has to go through the five-day re-entry process as well.

The team has yet to comment on the report, per multiple sources.

Of the NFL players who have spoken out against getting vaccinated, Beasley has been one of the most vocal. The 32-year-old veteran made headlines at the start of training camp when he spent an entire press conference speaking out against COVID vaccines and spewing a lot of misinformation in the process.

News of Beasley being sidelined comes just one day after New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton got busted for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.