Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations said the U.S. Navy Large Scale Exercise 21, that took place July 28-Aug. 16 ,was the largest U.S. Navy exercise in a generation. A bi-annual event, NLSE provides a training and experimentation environment that leverages the integrated fighting power of multiple naval forces to share sensors, weapons, and platforms across all domains in a globally contested environment. NLSE 20 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so those training objectives were rolled into NLSE 21, resulting in a massive exercise, including 25,000 U.S. Sailors and Marines across 17 time zones.