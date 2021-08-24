Intel ARC Gaming Graphics Cards With Xe-HPG GPU Will Be Ready To Overclock Through Driver UI At Launch
Intel's VP & GM or Client Graphics Products & Solutions has highlighted that ARC high-performance gaming graphics cards will be ready for overclocking at launch through the driver UI. He talked more about the Xe-HPG powered Alchemist GPU lineup in an article published on Medium, shedding light on the ARC branding, Xe-HPG architecture, and what sort of features to expect from the lineup at launch.wccftech.com
