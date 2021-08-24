Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Intel ARC Gaming Graphics Cards With Xe-HPG GPU Will Be Ready To Overclock Through Driver UI At Launch

By Hassan Mujtaba
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel's VP & GM or Client Graphics Products & Solutions has highlighted that ARC high-performance gaming graphics cards will be ready for overclocking at launch through the driver UI. He talked more about the Xe-HPG powered Alchemist GPU lineup in an article published on Medium, shedding light on the ARC branding, Xe-HPG architecture, and what sort of features to expect from the lineup at launch.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphics Hardware#Amd Graphics#Intel Graphics#Xe Hpg Gpu#Vp Gm#Arc#Ui#Medium#Aib#Oc#Dxr#Https T Co Oohjfxl4sr#Intelgraphics#Dlss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review

At long last, AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3060 has arrived. Announced just a couple of weeks ago at China Joy, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is being pitched as AMD's ultimate 1080p graphics card in their next-gen RX 6000 family - although to say this card is only good at playing games at 1920x1080 is actually doing it a disservice in my eyes. Far from 'just' being a high performing 1080p card, the RX 6600 XT is also a very capable GPU for playing games at 2560x1440 as well, able to hit a smooth 60fps or above on High settings in pretty much every game in my benchmarking suite.
Computersprovideocoalition.com

NVIDIA RTX A2000: the most compact and power-efficient GPU

Announced at SIGGRAPH 2021, the NVIDIA RTX A2000 is the most powerful low-profile, dual-slot GPU, making RTX technology accessible to more professionals.The graphics card will be available in October. With its powerful real-time ray tracing and AI acceleration capabilities, NVIDIA RTX technology has transformed design and visualization workflows for the...
ComputersHot Hardware

GeForce RTX 30 Pricing Free Fall Continues As Radeon RX 6000 Edges Higher

Prices for NVIDIA's GeForce range of consumer graphics cards continue to trend back towards MSRP territory, and if things continue they have been going, they could potentially encroach that level by the end of the year. Or so new price tracking data indicates. Color us skeptical, though we will certainly cross our fingers in hopes of GPU pricing returning to normal.
ComputersDigital Trends

AMD’s desktop dominance might be waning as Intel Alder Lake launch nears

AMD has dominated the desktop crowd for the past few years. Both Newegg’s and Amazon’s best sellers lists are washed in a sea of red, with the recent Ryzen 5000 processors occupying nearly all of the top slots. AMD has dominated at international retailers, too, including at Mindfactory, one of Germany’s top electronics retailers.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Gigabyte Z590 Vision Series motherboards win Red Dot 2021 Award

Gigabyte’s Vision series of motherboards have won the prestigious Red Dot 2021 Award thanks to its innovative creator-focused Z590 Vision series motherboards offering a wealth of connectivity, expandable graphics, and ultra-fast storage for creators to easily manage heavy workloads in fields such as video editing and 3D rendering. Powerful performance...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT for 380 euros as fast as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060

AMD is currently rounding off its ray-tracing-capable Radeon RX 6000 series with the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The card costs 380 euros on paper around a hundred less than the RX 6700 XT, but is 60 euros above the list price for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060. The next few days will show where retail prices will level off. It also depends on which card turns out to be more recommendable, because both have small weaknesses.
Computerswccftech.com

Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

Details regarding Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake-P Mobility CPUs have been obtained by Jim over at AdoredTV. According to the information presented, it looks like Intel's next-gen mobility solutions will be featuring a hybrid chiplet architecture which will compete directly against AMD's Zen 5 and the latest SOC's from Apple. Intel...
ComputersTrustedReviews

AMD RX 6600 XT vs Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti: Which GPU should you buy?

AMD has just launched its latest graphics card for 1080p gaming: the Radeon RX 6600 XT. But, how does it compare to our current best GPU for 1080p, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti?. We’ve put the two graphics cards head-to-head to help you decide which one is worth your money. Read on to discover how they compare when it comes to price, specs, features and performance.
ComputersT3.com

The AMD Radeon RX6600 XT could be a crypto hero

The AMD RX 6600 XT is the company’s latest graphics card and is design to cope with the 1080p next-generation games as a competitor for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. However, a recent chart posted on Reddit suggests that it may have other uses. Like many high-performance graphics cards, it...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Learn about Machine Learning frameworks with NVIDIA

Developers and enthusiasts interested in learning more about Machine Learning frameworks may be interested in a new framework interoperability series created by the team at NVIDIA. In the first part you will learn about distinct memory layouts and how the Apache Arrow format can significantly speed up data transfers across distinct data science and machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, cuDF, CuPy, Numba, and JAX. As well as how asynchronous memory allocation facilitated by memory pools is crucial to avoid overheads as big as 90% of the overall runtime of your pipeline.
ComputersThe Verge

Intel enters the PC gaming GPU battle with Arc

Intel is branding its upcoming consumer GPUs as Intel Arc. This new Arc brand will cover both the hardware and software powering Intel’s high-end discrete GPUs, as well as multiple hardware generations. The first of those, known previously as DG2, is expected to arrive in the form of codename “Alchemist” in Q1 2022.
Computerswmleader.com

Intel’s Arc GPUs are designed to take on Nvidia and AMD for PC gaming

Intel is branding its upcoming consumer GPUs as Intel Arc. This new Arc brand will cover both the hardware and software powering Intel’s high-end discrete GPUs, as well as multiple hardware generations. The first of those, known previously as DG2, is expected to arrive in the form of codename “Alchemist” in Q1 2022.
ComputersDigital Trends

Intel Arc Alchemist: Everything we know about Intel’s upcoming graphics card

Intel just gave its upcoming gaming graphics cards a name — Intel Arc. The first generation of cards is set to arrive in early 2022, and Intel confirmed that three future generations are already in the works. We’ve been waiting a long time to see what Intel has in store for gamers, and now, we have a clearer, if still slightly smudged, picture of what’s coming up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy