Apple’s iPad and Mac Shipments Increased Massively in Q2 2021
Apple upgraded the iPad Pro models back in April with its new M1 processors that deliver enhanced performance and battery life. While we are expecting the company to announce the new iPad mini 6 in September, the latest data from Canalys shows that iPad shipments increased massively in Q2. Alongside iPad shipments, Mac shipments also increased in Western Europe. Scroll down to read more details on the scenario.wccftech.com
