Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers' eyes

Posted by 
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNGRi_0bbL1he100

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light .

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
96
Followers
282
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Visions of summer: Favorite photos from Herald readers

Summer began with the end of the pandemic in sight — but then the delta variant forced even the vaccinated to don masks, at least indoors. Many of us ventured outside, cameras and smartphones in hand, to capture the beauty around us — from the Cascade Range to the backyard garden.
Encinitas, CApacificsandiego.com

Burger lovers: You have to check out this new North County eatery

Hamburger Hut, a new quick-service burger outlet from the owners of Valentina, Moto Deli and Corner Pizza, has opened in Leucadia. Located in the former Hapfish Sushi location, it has a large outdoor seating area. Chef Andrew Halvorson’s classic cheeseburger is a Wagyu beef-blend patty served on King Hawaiian roll...
Real EstateLa Jolla

Home of the Week - 100 Coast Blvd #209, La Jolla

Rarely available, this single level unit is situated directly on the sand with beach access. Spacious with unobstructed ocean, coastline & sunset views. This exquisite luxury home with a corner location has been beautifully remodeled. Features include disappearing windows that open to the blue Pacific, white sandy beach & tide pools, 3BR, 2BA. Motivated. $4,850,000.
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events: Aug. 19 to 24

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021:. Hosted by Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, the annual outdoor film series screens “Best Screwball Sparring Matches.” This week’s selection is 1934’s “Twentieth Century” starring John Barrymore and Carole Lombard. Must be 21-and-up to attend. 7:30 p.m. at Athenaeum, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. An additional screening will be held on Aug. 26. General admission tickets are $20 or $54 for the series; ljathenaeum.org/flicks.
AnimalsJacksonville Journal Courier

Reader photo: Best fishes

Common reef fish gather off Islamorada, a village that encompasses six of the Florida Keys. Known for its coral reefs, it is a favorite spot for reader Jerry Stocker.
Oceanside, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Oceanside replaces Huntington Beach

The surf industry is dropping in on Oceanside. The city that once billed itself as "California's best kept secret" may now be better suited for the "Surf City" handle long used by Huntington Beach. Because of its some 50 independent shaping and glassing shops, Oceanside produces more hand-crafted boards than any other West Coast city.
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

We Found the Perfect Historic Hotel in Santa Barbara

Since the rest of the world considers Los Angeles a vacation destination, sometimes it feels like a stretch for Angelenos to make — or justify — a real getaway. But even if you live blocks from the beach, there’s nothing like visiting a different beach, and a change of scenery is always a victory (even if it’s the same kind of scenery). Which is to say: Angelenos should go to the beach — leave town and go to the beach! While American spend their time dreaming of international waters, it’s easy to forget that places like the Santa Barbara coast are touted just as widely abroad. Less than a hundred miles away from Los Angeles, this chilled-out coastal haven has acquired a reputation as a celebrity haven for a reason: It’s nearly paradise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy