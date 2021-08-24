Lamborghini Revives the Countach Name in an Electrified, Confusing Hypercar
Lamborghini’s V12-powered vehicles tend to be trendsetters that raise the bar. The Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador all played their own roles in helping the world of supercars reach new heights. Out of all of Lamborghini’s V12-powered supercars, the Countach plays the largest role. It’s the one that solidified the Italian automaker as being the craziest of the crazy with its out-of-this-world design. At a time when nostalgia is in with the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wagoneer, GMC Hummer EV, and Toyota GR Supra, Lamborghini sees an opening to bring back the Countach. This time around, the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a limited-edition hypercar with an 803-horsepower electrified powertrain.www.themanual.com
