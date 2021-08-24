Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Meals on Wheels PLUS receives $33,000 from United Way Suncoast

Herald Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeals on Wheels PLUS recently received a $33,000 grant from United Way Suncoast’s Community Investment Fund to support its Fresh Produce for Healthy Lives program. Fresh Produce for Healthy Lives puts produce into the hands of low-income babies, children, and families in Manatee County through the Mobile Produce Pantry. The produce is provided free to all those who want to receive fresh fruits and vegetables through community drive-through locations near Title 1 schools. The program also includes nutrition education for families.

