Source Point Press Is The Official Badge Sponsor For NYCC 2021
It might be an early indication that some of the bigger comic book publishers will not be overly present at this year's New York Comic Con. or at least not wanting to be so visually associated with it, in a time of pandemic. But that just gives opportunity for the little guys. Which is how Source Point Press has been named as the official badge sponsor for the 2021 New York Comic Con from October the 7th to the 10th. And that NYCC 2021 show badges will feature art from Source Point Press' comics including Gloomhaven, Winchester Mystery House, Felix the Cat, Legend of the Five Rings, Cult Of Dracula, Haunted High-Ons, Brooklyn Gargoyles, Mons Draw Sity, Darling, Good Boy, Suicide Jockeys, Unborn, Butts in Seats, Rat Queens, Trash Can-It, Boston Metaphysical Society, Warcorns, and more. Here are a look at the eighteen NYCC badges that will be on display.bleedingcool.com
