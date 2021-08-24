Cancel
Webster Groves, MO

Homeless intruder killed by Webster Groves homeowner identified, police say

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 8 days ago

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Webster Groves homeowner killed a homeless man who allegedly broke into his home on Aug. 13., police said. According to police, a homeowner in the 1400 block of Grant confronted 43-year-old Brian Vazquez who entered a rear door of his home just before 3 a.m. The homeowner was armed with a shotgun and reportedly shot the Vazquez when he did not comply with verbal commands to exit the residence.

