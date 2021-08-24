Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Michigan AG asks community for feedback over extended power outages

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12C0Wp_0bbL08zk00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to hear from Michiganders who dealt with extended power outages recently.

Her office has launched a feedback form for residents and business owners who experienced those longer outages. The form collects information that includes the resident’s utility company, how long the outage lasted and the financial loss suffered.

The information, Nessel says, is to help the department understand the impact of the outages on consumers.

“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Nessel said in a press release. “It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”

Comments / 1

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Ag#Michiganders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Power outage impacting Minot

MINOT, N.D. - A power outage is currently impacting just under 300 Xcel customers in Minot. According to the Xcel website the outage occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cause is unclear. Xcel indicates they hope to have it restored by 8:15 p.m.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Power outages in WAFB viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the reports of power outages in the Baton Rouge viewing area. For more resources and information relative to Hurricane Ida, download the First Alert Weather App.
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

S&WB experiencing power outages, asks customers to limit wastewater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A number of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board sewage pump stations on both the east and West Bank of New Orleans are experiencing power outages. “This increases the potential for sewer backups in homes. We urge those residents who still have power to minimize wastewater leaving their homes by not running your dishwasher or washing clothes,” the S&WB said.
Macomb County, MIradioresultsnetwork.com

Nessel Wants Facebook To Tell Who Sold Fake Vaccination Cards

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a petition with the Macomb County Circuit Court seeking authorization to issue a subpoena to Facebook to learn the identity of an apparent scammer who claimed to be selling blank Coronavirus vaccination cards in an online marketplace. The filing, made under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, details how a fake persona was used to solicit buyers on Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County. The solicitation has since been removed from the site.
Michigan Stateenergynews.us

Michigan regulators to investigate power outages

• Michigan’s Public Service Commission will conduct a formal inquiry into recent widespread power outages, noting that climate change will make extreme weather events more common in the future. (Michigan Radio) • Ann Arbor, Michigan officials held a meeting this week to share the benefits of solar panels backed up...
Madison, ALthemadisonrecord.com

City of Madison asks for community feedback for web redesign

MADISON – The city of Madison is revamping their website and they want to know what you would like to see on it. City officials said Tuesday in an effort to continue improving community connectivity and communications, they have created a survey to solicit feedback on the current website: Madisonal.gov. They said the city is in the early stages of the website redesign, and the goal of the redesign is to feature a clean and contemporary layout, as well as enhance the functionality.
Flint, MInbc25news.com

Storms hit Mid-Michigan, crews working to restore power

FLINT, Mich. - Storms rolled through Mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon and brought high winds and heavy rain. Limbs and wires were downed and numerous streets had standing water. Consumers Energy crews have already restored power to more than half of the 79,000 customers impacted by a severe weather system that struck Michigan Tuesday evening.
Energy Industryjack1065.com

AG Nessel seeks public input on recent power outages

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Following her calls last week for utility companies in the state to prioritize customers who dealt with extended power outages, Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched an online feedback initiative to collect resident and business outage experiences. AG Nessel’s August Power Outages Feedback form is...
Energy Industrywgrt.com

Whitmer Asks Power Companies to Do a Better Job Handling Outages

Power outages have been a real hardship for many Michigan families this year and the state government is calling on utility companies to come up with a plan to help Michigan families deal with the inconvenience. Over 750,000 households have lost power at some point this summer. Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
Energy IndustryClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan AG wants input from residents affected by massive August power outages

Michigan residents who were affected by expansive power outages this month are being asked to share feedback with the state. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking input from residents across the state who experienced power outages amid severe weather during the month of August -- particularly the week of Aug. 9, when nearly one million Michigan households lost power as storms rolled through the state.
Lansing, MIMining Journal

State enviro grants available

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than $2 million in grants were awarded recently under the umbrella of the MI Clean Water plan for 15 Michigan cities, villages and townships across the state. The assistance will help the communities better ensure safe, clean tap water for residents. The grants...
Ohio StateLima News

AEP Ohio disconnections questioned

AEP Ohio is disconnecting customers for nonpayment at rates far higher than the state’s other big electric utilities, according to consumer groups asking state regulators to investigate shutoffs by the power company. The groups also are asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to order the power company to suspend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy