‘Star Wars: The Rising Storm (The High Republic)’ review

After the filler episode that was last week’s episode, the story is starting to enter its endgame. The episode “War Mantle” begins with a rogue clone named Gregor from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” who ends up captured by Imperial forces, but not before he sends a distress signal for help. The Bad Batch receives a message from Rex about the signal stating that he is unable to take on the mission, so he needs the group to rescue Gregor themselves. The mission itself is different from the others as most of the enemies they face aren’t clones, but rather normal recruits who will eventually become stormtroopers. Meanwhile, the Kaminoans find out that the Empire has canceled their partnership, and begin to take measures to preserve their operations.