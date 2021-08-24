Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Star Wars: The Rising Storm (The High Republic)’ review

By Jim Lehane
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Continuing the adventures set 200 years before the movies, The Rising Storm takes place nearly a year after the pivotal events seen in Light of the Jedi. Although he’s written a plethora of previous Star Wars content such as the Adventures in Wild Space book series, the first volume of the Star Wars Adventures comic line, and the Dooku: Jedi Lost audio book, amongst many other tales, The Rising Storm represents Cavan Scott’s first foray into Star Wars adult fiction.

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cavan Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Book#Republic#The Jedi Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Original Darth Maul Design Terrified George Lucas

The Sith Lords of the Star Wars Universe all have a distinct look that makes them appear sinister and powerful at the same time. However, it seems like Darth Maul holds the distinction of being the one villain who actually terrified George Lucas while Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was in its early stages. Interestingly, the original design for Maul may have been way too scary for Lucas.
MoviesInverse

Bad Batch is changing Star Wars history in a way

More often than not, Star Wars can’t resist solving all its mysteries. We know why lightsaber blades have their distinct colors. We know how Han Solo got his name. And we even know why there was a design flaw in the original Death Star. But once, long ago, in a...
TV & Videosdisneydining.com

Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ Series Could See Sabine Wren

One of the many upcoming Disney+ series will be Ahsoka. This series will see Rosario Dawson return to her role seen in The Mandalorian as she works to track down Grand Admiral Thrawn. This is after calling him out by name during The Mandalorian. To add to the series, Lucasfilm...
wegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars Reveals That The Empire Planned To Use Luke To Wipe Out The Sith

In Star Wars there’s long been tension between the military-minded Imperial commanders and the Sith’s mystical ambitions. This was neatly summarized in A New Hope, when a skeptical Admiral Motti dismisses Vader by saying “Don’t try to frighten us with your sorcerer’s ways Lord Vader” and refers to his “sad devotion to that ancient religion”. It doesn’t end well for him.
FanSided

Yoda’s original name in Star Wars is still surprising to us all

Star Wars is famous for its many “near misses” when the history of its productions is explored. Famous actors turning down roles on-set accidents and chance encounters permeate the galaxy far, far away. One of them has to do with the naming of everyone’s favorite puppet Jedi master. Master Yoda...
TV Seriesunfspinnaker.com

“Star Wars: Bad Batch” episode 14

After the filler episode that was last week’s episode, the story is starting to enter its endgame. The episode “War Mantle” begins with a rogue clone named Gregor from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” who ends up captured by Imperial forces, but not before he sends a distress signal for help. The Bad Batch receives a message from Rex about the signal stating that he is unable to take on the mission, so he needs the group to rescue Gregor themselves. The mission itself is different from the others as most of the enemies they face aren’t clones, but rather normal recruits who will eventually become stormtroopers. Meanwhile, the Kaminoans find out that the Empire has canceled their partnership, and begin to take measures to preserve their operations.
MoviesPosted by
SlashGear

Marvel Star Wars crossover hopes dashed by Disney

Since the dawn of Disney’s acquisition of companies like Marvel and Lucasfilm, the crossover event seemed inevitable. If you have a company as powerful as Disney and you have some of the biggest IP in entertainment under your umbrella, it only makes sense that you’d consider monetizing any potential for multiversal crossover media. This week, Marvel Studios “What If…?” head writer A.C. Bradley sort of dashed any hopes we had for a TV show or movie with characters from both Marvel and Star Wars universes.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Disney+ confirms fate of Star Wars series The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch broke boundaries with its first season, but can we expect more of the same in the future?. Fortunately, we can, as Disney+ has now confirmed that a second season of The Bad Batch is officially happening, following the success of its opening run. According to...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars Finally Explains Palpatine’s Resurrection

It’s a sentence that’s enough to send a shiver down the spine of any Star Wars fan, and not in a good way: “Somehow, Palpatine returned”. That’s the grand explanation behind how the iconic villain made his comeback in The Rise of Skywalker, and sums up the approach to the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga pretty neatly.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13

“GUEST OF HONOR” DOCTOR APHRA finds herself face-to-face with the one person she hoped she’d never see again! For once, she might not be able to talk her way out… Meanwhile, JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE confront a familiar presence of their own!. Written by: Alyssa Wong. Art by: Minkyu Jung.
TV & Videosdorksideoftheforce.com

Star Wars: Is The Mandalorian over after season 2?

The finale of The Mandalorian season 2 was released on Disney+ in December 2020, and it was one to remember. The story actually finished with the Mandalorian accomplishing what he set off to do at the end of season 1. In the previous season, the Mandalorian was tasked with retrieving a bounty, eventually finding out that it was Baby Yoda (Grogu). Once he realized the little guy had special powers and the Client had nefarious plans for him, Mando took it upon himself to bring the Child to safety. And, as advised by the Armorer, he was to bring Grogu to his “people,” aka, the Jedi.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars Marks The True End Of The Prequel Era

For a lot of people, the last episode of Dave Filoni’s The Clone Wars truly signified the end of the prequel era, but Star Wars has just given fans yet another symbolic interpretation of the Fall of the Republic and the annihilation of the Kaminoan clones. The first half of...
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans in Shock as ‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Kamino’s Fate

From its surprising success back in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars has gone the distance, going from its original trilogy beginnings to a multi-platform franchise. While the blockbuster outings of the Skywalker Saga speak to the overarching, key storyline of the heroic...
TV & VideosCollider

Why 'Star Wars Detours' Is the Most Fascinating Piece of 'Star Wars' Media Missing From Disney+

When the animated comedy series Star Wars Detours was announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2012, it came a mere months before the future of the franchise shifted course forever through the Disney acquisition. At the time, the saga’s future rested on the animated series The Clone Wars, as the prospects of a proposed live-action series seemed far away and the 3D re-release of The Phantom Menace had bombed in theaters. The idea of not one, but two concurrent shows set within the galaxy far, far away was inherently exciting, but a far cry away from the massive wave of Star Wars content coming within the next few years.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

What happens to the planet Kamino in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Kamino Lost”!. The first season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has finally arrived, wrapping up 16 episodes of adventures for the members of Clone Force 99. Fans were awaiting the season finale with great anticipation, and in the end, it turned out that they would learn the fate of one of Star Wars’ most important planets: the clone homeworld of Kamino.

Comments / 0

Community Policy