Jasper Man Walking Through Backyards Arrested on Possession Charges
Jasper - Jasper Police located and arrested an area man on Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious man walking through the back yards of homes. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jasper Police was dispatched to the area of Dogwood Drive in reference to a suspicious male subject walking through backyards of homes in the area. Officers searched the area and were able to locate the subject matching the given description at the intersection of St Charles Street and Northwood Avenue.www.witzamfm.com
Comments / 0