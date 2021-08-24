Body of New Orleans detective killed in Houston escorted back to Louisiana

The body of an off-duty New Orleans detective, who was killed at a Houston restaurant over the weekend, will be escorted back to Louisiana on Tuesday.

Det. Everett Briscoe, 41, was gunned down on Saturday afternoon while eating dinner on the patio of Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer Road in the Galleria area.

Briscoe was part of the Zulu Social Club, a New Orleans organization known for its elaborate Zulu parade each year during Mardi Gras.

The day he was killed, Briscoe was among a group of Zulu members who traveled from New Orleans to Houston to meet with other Zulu brothers who now live in the area.

While eating at the restaurant with his friends, two men approached them with guns drawn, police said on Saturday.

According to witnesses, everybody in the group complied with the suspects' demands, but one of them still fired, hitting Briscoe and another victim, identified as Dyrin Riculfy.

Elroy James, president of the Zulu Social Club, said that Riculfy remains in the hospital in critical condition. James adds that the suspects did not take any property from the men.

Briscoe was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

"We had just been in Houston for two hours. So, it's certainly strange to me that we had not even gotten out of our travel clothes, most of us, and this occurs," James said.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran, leaves behind his wife and their two sons who are 10 and 16 years old.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed the two men who are believed to be the suspects. One was seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The other was wearing black pants, with a white hoodie. They left the scene in a gray or silver Nissan Altima that had paper tags.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Officials are offering a reward of $10,000 leading to their arrests.

