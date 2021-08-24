Jasper Community Arts Announces Postponement of September Yogapalooza Event
Jasper - Jasper Community Arts and Yogapalooza have agreed to postpone their event originally scheduled September event. Due to circumstances beyond their control, Jasper Community Arts and the artists that perform Yogapalooza have decided to postpone the concert until a later date. A new date is still being determined. Jasper Community Arts will announce the new date on their website, www.jasperarts.org, through local media, and on their Facebook page (@JasperCommunityArts).www.witzamfm.com
Comments / 0