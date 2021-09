Hey, do you smell that? Sniff, sniff. Is it something burning? No, it’s just a little smoke, Blackberry Smoke that is. The southern rockers from Atlanta, Georgia made a stop in the Queen City last weekend bringing The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers along for a concert that truly epitomized the “Spirit of the South.” The band was originally scheduled to perform at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Ampitheatre the week before, but the show was rescheduled due to guitarist Paul Jackson testing positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Paul was okay and Charlotte fans were more than ready to welcome the band back with open arms. “The Spirit of the South” tour truly is a celebration of southern rock and who better to bring it all together than Blackberry Smoke.