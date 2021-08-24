Cancel
Ralph Lauren Reveals 2021 US Open Tennis Collection

By Eman Alami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year hiatus, Ralph Lauren returns for the 2021 with a men’s and women’s collections for the US Open Tennis Championships collection. Polo Ralph Lauren has been the Official Outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships since 2005, providing uniforms for all on-court officials and ballpersons. Polo Ralph Lauren is an official partner to tennis tournaments such as Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open.

