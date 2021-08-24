Cancel
Greenfield, MA

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 8-24-21

Cover picture for the article-(Greenfield, Ma) – If you are planning to enter a Greenfield municipal building, you must wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status. That’s the centerpiece of a new policy released by Greenfield Mayor Roxanne Wedegartner in response to a recent spike in COVID cases in that city. The mayor and Health Director Jennifer Hoffman are also recommending that everyone wear a mask when indoors or in areas where social distancing is challenging.

