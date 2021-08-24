Cancel
College Sports

Tarp's Take: Youth movement on the offensive line

By Jeff Tarpley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M is seeing a youth movement on the offensive line where three true freshmen have gotten reps with the first unit during fall camp: tackle Reuben Fatheree and interior players Bryce Foster and Matthew Wykoff. Fatheree is 6-feet-8 and also played basketball in high school so he's good feet for the position. Foster is a state shot put champion with unique explosion for his massive size. Wykoff has a big lower body and has worked at center since his arrival as an early enrollee and started the spring game where he held his own versus some of the nation's better defensive linemen.

