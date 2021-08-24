Cancel
Mantua, OH

Mantua man convicted for sexually abusing girl appealing 27-year sentence

Cover picture for the articleA Mantua man is appealing his 27-year prison sentence imposed after a jury convicted him on charges that he sexually abused a girl for more than eight years. A notice that Jason J. Snider. 47, is appealing the Aug. 9 sentencing in the 11th District Court of Appeals was filed in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 16. The notice also included a request that the court appoint an attorney to represent Snider in the appeal.

