Ghostbusters: Afterlife Early Buzz: Critics Ain't Afraid Of No Sequel

We got one! Or at least, in this case, much more than one. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is still months away from release, but Sony held a surprise screening at CInemaCon last night, which is an event held primarily for theater owners and attended by journalists in case there's any new footage from highly anticipated movies. Well, they certainly got that and then some as Sony made sure to bring the goodies. Not only did those in attendance get to see the premiere of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer (which went online for all to see anyway), but they were also able to watch every second of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and tweet out their reactions afterwards. Fans have been looking forward to this Jason Reitman-directed legacy sequel for quite some time, so let's find out whether it lives up to the hype or not.