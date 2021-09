Growing up next door to blues legend Freddie King, Cookie McGee learned everything she could from him. At age 5 she started playing guitar and from there a music career was born. Timothy Duffy, the Founder of the Music Maker Relief Foundation, called Cookie "one of the most important living blues women." And you can see her at the Eastside Kings Festival right here in Austin on September 10th and 11th. Check out eastsidekingsfest.com for the full lineup and schedule. But until then, Cookie is here closing out our Tunes Tuesday series this month with the song "Back Playing the Blues."