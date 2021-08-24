Gov. Hutchinson provides Arkansas's weekly COVID-19 update as hospitalizations rise

COVID-19 surges, data from the department of health shows there are more patients in the ICU for the virus than not.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 50% of intensive care unit beds are filled with patients battling COVID-19. With only 2% of ICU beds open, that leaves the remaining 48% with patients battling other illnesses.

The positivity rate in Arkansas is over 20% for COVID-19 cases, which is five times the national average, according to health officials.

In the latest UAMS projection , all counties in the state show low vaccination rates as the state battles ICU bed shortages as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 435,242 (+986 )

Total deaths: 6,704 ( +30 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,411 (+42)

Fully immunized: 1,165,943 (+3,309)

More information released by the ADH includes 23,576 active virus cases, 1,411 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 with 349 of those patients on the ventilator.