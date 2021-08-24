Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson provides Arkansas's weekly COVID-19 update as hospitalizations rise

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z87gJ_0bbKxHrD00

COVID-19 surges, data from the department of health shows there are more patients in the ICU for the virus than not.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 50% of intensive care unit beds are filled with patients battling COVID-19. With only 2% of ICU beds open, that leaves the remaining 48% with patients battling other illnesses.

WATCH LIVE:

The positivity rate in Arkansas is over 20% for COVID-19 cases, which is five times the national average, according to health officials.

In the latest UAMS projection , all counties in the state show low vaccination rates as the state battles ICU bed shortages as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 435,242 (+986 )
  • Total deaths: 6,704 ( +30 )
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,411 (+42)
  • Fully immunized: 1,165,943 (+3,309)

More information released by the ADH includes 23,576 active virus cases, 1,411 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 with 349 of those patients on the ventilator.

Comments / 5

THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Department Of Health#Icu#Adh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy