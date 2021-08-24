16 members, associates of Canton-area gang charged

Sixteen individuals who are part of the Canton-area "Shorb Blocc" street gang or associates of members have been charged with racketeering and drug conspiracy violations after a "multi-year investigation," federal and local authorities said during a news conference in Canton Tuesday.

“We are grateful for the extensive and cooperative efforts of our federal, state, local law enforcement partners to bring these individuals to justice and to continue protecting our communities,” U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan said.

Authorities say the individuals that are charged "self-identify" as gang members or associates of the gang, which is an alleged criminal organization.

Allegedly, members of the Shorbb Blocc "illegally distributed cocaine base, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana, and committed acts of violence to further the interests of the criminal organization, which included murder, assault, robbery, and witness intimidation," authorities said.

The following people have been charged with racketeering:

Lamuel Flowers, 28 of Canton

Lenmuel Brown, 26 of Alliance

Corey Sullivan, 25 of Canton

Dejour Kelly, 29 of Canton

Jessie Lee, 23 of Canton

Deangelo Snell, 21 of Massillion

Tyvion Hall, 23 of Canton

Raphael Patterson, 34 of Canton

Juleus Edwards, 33 of Canton

Austin Collins, 21 of Canton

Justin Bush, 34 of Canton

Jaylen Martin, 24 of Canton

Stephen Harvey, 26 of Canton

Harry Harris, 41 of Canton

The following people have been charged with drug conspiracy:

Justice Hunter, 23 of Akron

Jawon Strickland, 27 of Canton

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said the investigation and indictment was the culmination of several years work between his department and other local and federal agencies.

“Today’s joint operations between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Canton Police Department is one of the largest assaults on organized violent street gangs in the history of Canton,” Angelo said.

Authorities said they will continue to work together to bring an end to the violence that plagues the area.

“The indictment of these individuals on a combination of racketeering and drug conspiracy charges represents the culmination of a lot of intense, detailed work,” stated Roland H. Herndon, Jr., special agent in charge of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Division. “We appreciate the time and energy that our local, state, and federal partners have invested in these investigations. I would like to assure the community that ATF is engaged in the City of Canton and will continue to work with our partners to identify and prosecute those who use violence in our community to terrorize and harm others in furtherance of their illegal enterprise."

