New children’s book proves timing is everything

A college creative writing project fueled a local woman's passion to live out her dream of writing a children's book.

Telana Mushlin from Olivette said timing is everything! As school gets underway it is a powerful reminder to all students that the creativity and thought that goes into the lessons teachers dole out could forever alter that student's life.

Mushlin had no idea her college professor would design a lesson that would one day take her down the path to write a book that was all fueled by picking out a picture in class.

"An amazing professor that I had at the time had a lot of pictures laid out on a table and said pick one and write a short story,” she told 5 On Your Side.

She picked a picture 20 years ago that looks exactly like the cover of her new book "Leo and the Harp.”

That short story is now the first chapter and she recalled her professor telling her two decades ago how great it was and to publish it. Mushlin said the timing didn't feel right.

"I feel like the diversity of the characters that I have in the book, had it been a part years ago it would have made an impact but not like it fits today,” she said.

She was cleaning the house one day and found the short story in a drawer. She laid it on the table and when her husband found it, he was astonished and asked where she got it.

He asked her why she had held out on him for so long and that is when she decided to publish it.

Mushlin gives a great deal of credit to her husband for being her inspiration to follow her dreams.

The book follows 13-year-old Leo through adventures and folklore to find himself and his true calling.

"On his adventure he discovers what I call heroes based on virtues, like love, wisdom, laughter, imagination and forgiveness. Those are the main virtues so the parents can hopefully enjoy reading it to their kid and help their child learn these lessons and that can be a part of it too," she said.

In turn, they may need to relearn those lessons!

When the first copies arrived at her house, she admitted how emotional it was to see the hard work come to life.

"I started crying and got choked up and said, ‘it's my book,’ and he said, ‘it's happening, it's real, you did it and I'm proud of you!’”

Mushlin pulled inspiration from movies like Wizard of Oz and Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and is already working on a second book and hopes a movie could be around the corner. “Leo and The Harp” is available at bookstores nationwide and on Amazon.