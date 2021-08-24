Cancel
US Could Have COVID-19 ‘Under Control’ By Spring 2022 If Enough People Get Vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci Says

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN/KDKA) — Dr. Anthony Fauci urged the public to get vaccinated and said if the “overwhelming majority” of the population does so the U.S. could have the pandemic “under control” by spring of 2022. “We hope we’ll be there … but there’s no guarantee because it’s up to us,” Fauci,...

