Omega European Masters preview: TV times and betting tips

With a nail-biting finish to last week’s event fresh in the memory, and an encouraging top-10 finish for ‘Bazza’s Banker’, there is no time to dwell on what could have been as we prepare for the Omega European Masters. The field strengthens again for this week’s event, and despite some of the more notable names dropping out to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs and Korn Ferry Tour Finals, there are still plenty of options to consider. With that being said, I have picked out three players who can take advantage and grab a European Tour victory. But first…