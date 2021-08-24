Center Point man found shot to death alongside roadway in Pell City

From The Tribune staff reports

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man found alongside a roadway in Pell City.

Stanley Edward Gibson, 32, of Center Point, was found on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Gibson’s body was found in the 1000 block of Mountain Top Loop Road. Investigators said it appeared he died from a gunshot wound.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333 or you can submit tips at stclairsheriff.org.