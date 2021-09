Kacey Musgraves has been talking up her follow-up to 2018’s Golden Hour since the beginning of the year. In February, she said that it would deal with her divorce from fellow country singer Ruston Kelly and that it had a three-act narrative and was inspired by Shakespeare and a mushroom trip. In May, she was back to list off some of the album’s sonic reference points: Bill Withers, Daft Punk, Sade, the Eagles, Weezer. A couple weeks ago, she sang a bit of two songs on a podcast and over the weekend, on her 33rd birthday, she finally started to preview new music from it.