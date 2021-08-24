Cancel
Environment

Georgia Power Crews Move North to Assist with Hurricane Henri Recovery

tdworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany crews roll out to Connecticut ahead of storm's landfall. As Hurricane Henri threatened the Northeast Coast, Georgia Power responded to support affected utilities as part of the mutual assistance network. More than 100 Georgia Power personnel traveled north toward Hartford, Connecticut. A convoy of trucks and personnel including linemen and engineers, as well as safety, fleet and logistics support from around the state left Georgia Power's Lawrenceville headquarters in metro Atlanta at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Georgia Power also released a number of contract crews to respond as well.

