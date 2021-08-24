Cancel
Charlotte, NC

New Pathway for Teachers Created from Community Colleges to UNC

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina education leaders signed an agreement on Aug. 23, to address the critical teacher shortage in the state. President Thomas Stith of the North Carolina Community College System and President Peter Hans of the University of North Carolina System made a joint announcement of their new Comprehensive Articulation Agreement that will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the UNC System. It is effective beginning fall 2021.

