Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campton, NH

White Mountain National Forest Reopens Closed Areas After Henri Moves On

By News release
Posted by 
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Campton, NH, August 24, 2021—The White Mountain National Forest has reopened all areas that were closed for public safety during Tropical Storm Henri. “Thank you to the public and our partners for understanding our reasons for closing some high-risk areas for a couple days. Our top priority is the safety of the public and our employees and we are thankful the storm didn’t cause any injuries or damages,” said Forest Supervisor Derek Ibarguen.

indepthnh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gorham, NH
City
Campton, NH
City
Conway, NH
City
Lincoln, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Forest Service#Wild River#Extreme Weather#Lincoln Woods Trailhead#Nh Sawyer River Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Manchester, NHPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Manchester’s Cedar Swamp Preserve Is a Hidden Gem

A hidden gem is one way you could describe Manchester‘s largest conserved area, the Cedar Swamp preserve. The 620-acre site features trees as old as 450 years. It is located near a bus route, west of Southern New Hampshire University and I 93. The preserve is also the focus of a new incentive to make the trail accessible by all, including people with disabilities. It’s new all-persons trail was launched with a groundbreaking in July to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act. It should be open for all this October, according to Mark Zankel, and Joanne Glode of the Nature Conservancy. In his latest podcast, Roger Wood talks with both of them about the new trail and how it will dovetail with the rest of the preserve.
Concord, NHPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Henri Makes Landfall; NH Experiencing Heavy Rains, Power Outages

CONCORD, N.H. – Tropical Storm Henri made landfall on Sunday in Southern New England and started moving toward New Hampshire bringing heavy rains and power outages. The New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to monitor changes in the storm and support local communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy