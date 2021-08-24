White Mountain National Forest Reopens Closed Areas After Henri Moves On

A hidden gem is one way you could describe Manchester‘s largest conserved area, the Cedar Swamp preserve. The 620-acre site features trees as old as 450 years. It is located near a bus route, west of Southern New Hampshire University and I 93. The preserve is also the focus of a new incentive to make the trail accessible by all, including people with disabilities. It’s new all-persons trail was launched with a groundbreaking in July to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act. It should be open for all this October, according to Mark Zankel, and Joanne Glode of the Nature Conservancy. In his latest podcast, Roger Wood talks with both of them about the new trail and how it will dovetail with the rest of the preserve.