White Mountain National Forest Reopens Closed Areas After Henri Moves On
Campton, NH, August 24, 2021—The White Mountain National Forest has reopened all areas that were closed for public safety during Tropical Storm Henri. “Thank you to the public and our partners for understanding our reasons for closing some high-risk areas for a couple days. Our top priority is the safety of the public and our employees and we are thankful the storm didn’t cause any injuries or damages,” said Forest Supervisor Derek Ibarguen.indepthnh.org
