Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Countdown No. 11: Three Quick Questions with Kansas State

By Chris Anderson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season is almost here! That's right, we're two weeks away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be a full 2021 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Maryland the first weekend of September. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we continue with a quick preview of Kansas State. Later in the season, as we get into game week prep, we will follow up with our friends at GoPowercat for a more detailed look at the game. For now, though, here is a quick rundown with Michael Goens to learn about the Wildcats.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
234K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Countdown#American Football#Eersports#Stat#Wildcats#Wr#Big 12#Pac 12#K Staters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged for Deshaun Watson

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it’s not the Eagles. On Saturday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Dolphins are now the frontrunner, while the Texans are asking for a ton. In addition, Robinson reports that the Eagles were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Football Star Passed Away Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their last living legends from their first-ever national title team this week as Cecil “Cy” Souders passed away. He was 100 years old and the oldest living former NFL player at the time of his passing. Born in Ohio in 1921, Souders was...
NFLArrowhead Pride

2 waived former Chiefs have been claimed by new teams

Two former members of the Kansas City Chiefs who were waived at the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday were successfully claimed on Wednesday — cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive end Tim Ward. NFL Network’s Tom Pellissero tweeted out the full list of successful claims:. Keyes is now a member of the...
College Sportsstakingtheplains.com

Conference Realignment: Go Big or Go Home?

West: Boise State, BYU, Colorado State and San Diego State. Midwest: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Texas: Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and Houston (Tulane could go here if the egos of the Texas schools foolishly block Houston.) East: Cincinnati, West Virginia, UCF and USF (Memphis could go...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

As expected, the Cleveland Browns saw a couple of the players they waived on cut down day claimed by other teams. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Detroit Lions while guard Colby Gossett was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. The only surprise with Hodge was that he wasn't...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 17 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Kansas StateThe Manhattan Mercury

Kansas State prepares to open 2021 season Thursday

After qualifying for the Big 12 tournament last season, the Kansas State soccer team is excited to build off that success. “(The girls) are itching to play an accountable match that allows them to see where we can keep advancing day to day,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “That feeling of getting a little more consistent play (and) maybe not going as deep of a bench is going to allow us to get better and prepare for the Big 12.”
Manhattan, KSK-StateSports

K-State Hosts Kansas City in Exhibition Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the 2021 season officially getting underway next week, K-State and Kansas City will tune up in the preseason's lone exhibition match Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State, who is receiving votes in the season's initial AVCA Coaches Poll, is coming off a season in...
Syracuse, NYwaer.org

The Three Biggest Questions for Syracuse Football Heading into 2021

Just twelve days remain until toe meets leather in Athens, Ohio, when Syracuse travels to meet the Ohio Bobcats. SU has a lot of questions to answer after a 1-10 season in 2020, the program’s worst since 2005. Here are the three biggest unknowns Dino Babers and Company need to answer in less than two weeks.
Footballobnug.com

Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 14, Kaonohi Kaniho

Can you folks really believe this time in two weeks we will be watching the Broncos kick off? I can’t! With 14 days left to go we have—CB Kaonohi Kaniho. Kaniho was a three-star prospect for ESPN and 247Sports. And was the no. 15 rated prospect in Hawaii (per 247Sports). He made the All-State First Team as a sophomore and then was a captain his senior season. He did suffer a knee injury his senior season of high school but the Broncos still wanted to bring him aboard.
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

This week in Kansas State tweets - August 23, 2021

It's the fourth Monday in August, which means football is nearly back. It's also time to take a look at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. Another former Wildcat scored a touchdown in NFL preseason action, but it's not one you would expect. Dalton Risner recovered a football in the Denver Broncos' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, a score that left the Seahawks sideline in confusion. Risner finally gets redemption following his touchdown that was called back after a penalty against Texas Tech in 2018.
Iowa Statecyclonefanatic.com

WBB announces non-conference schedule

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season Monday. The Cyclones’ season-opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Omaha, following an exhibition game against Wisconsin-River Falls on Nov. 4. The Cyclones’ schedule will feature seven home matchups and two road...

Comments / 0

Community Policy