Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Barry Dolowich, Tax Tips: Reporting tip income

By Barry Dolowich
Monterey County Herald
 8 days ago

Question: On my 2020 tax return I got whacked with a large tax liability. I am a waiter for a fairly high-end restaurant and my employer allocated tips to me on my 2020 Form W-2 causing me to owe a ton of taxes. Because of the pandemic, I figured I did not need to report any tips from the takeout tips. As a tipped employee, what am I supposed to report to my employer and what records do I have to keep? Also, what do I do to prevent future surprises?

www.montereyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Tax Return#Employee#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Patriots coach: Vaccination status played no role in Cam Newton's release

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton’s vaccination status didn’t play a role in him being released by the team, ESPN reported. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Belichick dismissed rumors about the team releasing Newton due to his vaccination status, saying he doesn’t know the number of team personnel who were infected with the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy