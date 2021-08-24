Barry Dolowich, Tax Tips: Reporting tip income

Question: On my 2020 tax return I got whacked with a large tax liability. I am a waiter for a fairly high-end restaurant and my employer allocated tips to me on my 2020 Form W-2 causing me to owe a ton of taxes. Because of the pandemic, I figured I did not need to report any tips from the takeout tips. As a tipped employee, what am I supposed to report to my employer and what records do I have to keep? Also, what do I do to prevent future surprises?