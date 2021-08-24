Cancel
Midland, MI

Midland students participate in chief science officer leadership training institute

By Midland Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chief Science Officer (CSO) Leadership Training Institute (LTI) for the Great Lakes Bay Region was held in mid-August at Saginaw Valley State University. Midland Public Schools CSOs from DHS, MHS, JMS and NMS were among the more than 80 CSOs from the Great Lakes Bay Region who participated in this year's LTI, Midland Superintendent Michael Sharrow shared in this week's email communique. Midland Public Schools participates in the CSO Program in partnership with Saginaw Valley State University.

