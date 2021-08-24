Cancel
U.S. Could Control COVID by Spring 2022 if More People Get Shots -Fauci

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won fuller FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease...

