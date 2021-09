Here is the second part of our mailbag questions. We’ll have a third and final part tomorrow. The first part can be found in the link below. Posters seem down on Davis Bertans and would like to move him, even though that would be selling low at this point. He got off to an awful start (maybe COVID-19 related with lack of gym time). He got better as the season progressed. When he got good playing time (20 to 29 minutes), he hit 41.6 percent of his threes all season, per Basketball-Reference splits. Plus, he can play stretch 4. Is he underrated at this point? (EDDC)