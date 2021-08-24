Etsy Announces 2021 Design Awards Winners

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleYou’ll never want for options on Etsy. Whether you’re looking for unique wall decor, handmade treasures for housewarming gifts, or vintage furniture that satisfies a desire to live more sustainably, the odds are good that you’ll be able to find something wondrous and delightful on the online art marketplace. Still, with more than 5 million sellers, it can be daunting finding the perfect piece. That’s where the Etsy Design Awards come in.

