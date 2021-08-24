Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

The U.S. Is Ready to Resettle Afghan Refugees. They Just Can’t Get Here

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The blood from the little boy’s skull who was beaten by the Taliban at Kabul’s airport seeped into his T-shirt. His father worked for the coalition forces in Afghanistan, which means his whole family was at risk of being targeted by the Taliban. Just months prior he was kidnapped and severely beaten before being rescued by the Afghan National Army (ANA).

www.vice.com

Comments / 24

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#U S#Afghans#Taliban#The Afghan National Army#Siv#The U S#Lirs#Vice News#Al Jazeera#Americans#U S Out#The New York Times#The White House#Circumlocution Office#World Relief Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
POTUSWashington Post

As U.S. leaves Afghanistan, Europe sours on Biden

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Just a few months ago, the honeymoon seemed in full bloom. President Biden arrived in Brussels...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security

Amin Al Haq's reappearance under Taliban protection highlights concerns about the US government's remote counter-terrorism strategy going forward. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A video has emerged online today that reportedly shows Dr. Amin Al Haq, who served for a time as the personal security chief for Al Qaeda...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America is leaving thousands of people behind in Afghanistan. This is a moral disaster.

Enormous as it is, the number of people evacuated by air from Kabul since the end of July — about 122,000 — is not large enough. Thankfully, many thousands of American citizens, third-country nationals and Afghans who worked directly for U.S. and allied military forces or embassies made it out. But many thousands of people did not, including former U.S. interpreters and their families, and Afghans classified by President Biden and his administration as “vulnerable” — such as staff for U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations and women’s rights activists. As security worsened in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack at the airport last Thursday, and as U.S. troops prepared for their own departure on Monday, time and space ran out for these people. This is a moral disaster, one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul — who have been courageous and professional, in the face of deadly dangers — but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration.
Middle EastNavy Times

What is ISIS doing in Afghanistan?

A suicide bomber rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, leaving at least 13 American troops and more than 170 civilians dead, as allied evacuation efforts continued in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack was claimed by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province, known as ISIS-K or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy